“They Threw Our Bible into the Dustbin!” - Heartbreaking VIDEO of prominent businessman DAVID GICHUKI’s son crying over mistreatment after his side chick and her kids took over their palatial Karen home







Tuesday, October 28, 2025 - A heartbreaking video has emerged showing the young son of prominent businessman David Gichuki nearly breaking down in tears as he narrated the pain and humiliation his family has endured after his father allowed his side chick and her children to take over their palatial Karen home.

In the emotional clip, the boy can be heard saying, “They threw our Bible into the dustbin,” as he struggles to hold back tears.

The child recounts how life at home changed drastically after Gichuki’s mistress allegedly moved in, accusing her of mistreating him, his mother Monica, and his siblings, while their father watched silently.

Monica, Gichuki’s estranged wife, confirmed the heartbreaking ordeal, saying her husband’s mistress has taken control of their home, disrespected her in front of the children, and even attempted to evict them from the property she helped build.

Monica also revealed that she has suffered severe physical abuse at the hands of Gichuki, claiming that she was hospitalized at Karen Hospital after one brutal attack.

Despite reporting the matter to the police, she says no action has been taken due to her husband’s influence.

The video of the young boy crying has sparked an outpouring of sympathy across social media, with Kenyans calling for justice and child protection intervention.





