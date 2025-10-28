“You Are Weak”!! Woman calls out single successful men for refusing to date single mothers - Proudly parades her 3 kids







Tuesday, October 28, 2025 - A lady has taken to social media to call out successful single men who refuse to date single mothers, accusing them of being weak and insecure.

In a trending post, the unapologetic mother of three confidently paraded her children and insisted that being a single mum doesn’t make her less deserving of love or respect.

“How are you a grown man but scared of some kids?” she posed.

Her message has sparked a heated debate online, with some netizens praising her confidence and honesty, while others argued that men have a right to choose partners without parental baggage.

Check out her trending post.





