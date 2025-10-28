“You Are Weak”!! Woman calls out single successful men for refusing to date single mothers - Proudly parades her 3 kids

Tuesday, October 28,
2025 - A lady has taken to social media to call out successful single men who refuse to date single mothers, accusing
them of being weak and insecure.
In a trending post, the unapologetic mother of three
confidently paraded her children and insisted that being a single mum doesn’t
make her less deserving of
love or respect.
“How are you a grown man but scared of some kids?” she
posed.
Her message has sparked a heated debate online, with some
netizens praising her confidence
and honesty, while
others argued that men have a right to choose partners without parental baggage.
Check out her trending post.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments