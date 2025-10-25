Acting ODM Party Leader, OBURU ODINGA, reveals how a new LUO kingpin will emerge after RAILA ODINGA’s death







Saturday, October 25, 2025 - Acting ODM party leader, Oburu Odinga, has likened the rise of future Luo leaders to mushrooms.

Speaking at an ODM delegates meeting held at his Opoda home on Saturday, October 24th, 2025, Oburu recalled how his brother, the late Raila Odinga, was never formally elected as the Luo community’s kingpin but emerged naturally, gaining prominence after storming a Ford Kenya meeting chaired by their father, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga.

“Luos never sat and elected Raila their leader; he just sprouted like a mushroom and was felt on the political podium,” Oburu said.

He emphasized that Raila’s legacy lives on through the leaders he mentored, including ODM chairlady Gladys Wanga, Siaya Governor James Orengo, and Migori Senator Eddie Oketch.

Oburu urged Kenyans not to blame Raila for failing to name a successor, noting that the community has a pool of capable leaders already entrusted with parliamentary and County responsibilities.

“Vet them and decide among them who can lead you,” he advised.

Oburu also expressed surprise at his own appointment as acting ODM leader, revealing that he learned of the decision from Suna East MP, Junet Mohammed, during Raila’s homecoming.

Despite concerns about his age, Oburu affirmed his commitment to serve: “I will not let our people suffer; I will hold on to it.”

He concluded by stating that Raila left them within a broad-based Government structure, which ODM intends to remain part of beyond 2027.

His leadership received full backing from ODM delegates, Nyanza MPs, Senators, and Governors Orengo and Wanga, signaling unity and continuity within the party.

