The painful moment RAILA ODINGA’s long-serving bodyguard MAURICE OGETA broke down in tears and was consoled by President RUTO (VIDEO)

October 17, 2025 - Maurice Ogeta, the longtime bodyguard of the
late Raila Odinga, broke down in tears as the former Prime Minister’s body lay
in state at Parliament Buildings.
President William Ruto, leading senior government officials
in paying final respects, stepped forward to console Ogeta in a deeply
emotional moment.
The Head of State embraced him, held his hands, and offered
comforting words.
Narok Senator Ledama Olekina, standing nearby, gently guided
Ogeta aside as grief overwhelmed him. Ogeta had remained by Raila’s side during
his final days in India, where the ODM leader was undergoing treatment.
Following Raila’s passing on October 15 from cardiac arrest
during a morning walk in India, Ogeta and Winnie Odinga received the Kenyan
delegation sent to repatriate the body.
Viral footage showed Ogeta in tears as Raila’s remains were
loaded onto the plane to Nairobi.
Upon arrival at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Ogeta’s
sorrow was again visible, with photos capturing him weeping as the casket was
offloaded. Raila Odinga, 80, will be laid to rest on Sunday, October 19, at his
Opoda farm in Bondo, Siaya County.
