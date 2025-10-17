The painful moment RAILA ODINGA’s long-serving bodyguard MAURICE OGETA broke down in tears and was consoled by President RUTO (VIDEO)

Friday, October 17, 2025 - Maurice Ogeta, the longtime bodyguard of the late Raila Odinga, broke down in tears as the former Prime Minister’s body lay in state at Parliament Buildings.

President William Ruto, leading senior government officials in paying final respects, stepped forward to console Ogeta in a deeply emotional moment.

The Head of State embraced him, held his hands, and offered comforting words.

Narok Senator Ledama Olekina, standing nearby, gently guided Ogeta aside as grief overwhelmed him. Ogeta had remained by Raila’s side during his final days in India, where the ODM leader was undergoing treatment.

Following Raila’s passing on October 15 from cardiac arrest during a morning walk in India, Ogeta and Winnie Odinga received the Kenyan delegation sent to repatriate the body.

Viral footage showed Ogeta in tears as Raila’s remains were loaded onto the plane to Nairobi.

Upon arrival at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Ogeta’s sorrow was again visible, with photos capturing him weeping as the casket was offloaded. Raila Odinga, 80, will be laid to rest on Sunday, October 19, at his Opoda farm in Bondo, Siaya County.

