Kenyans react as VIDEO shows the moment RUTO’s elite snipers fired into the crowd at Kasarani, killing four during RAILA’s body viewing - Who is that man in a suit giving instructions?







Friday, October 17, 2025 - Tension and panic gripped Kasarani Stadium after gunfire erupted during the public viewing of the late Raila Odinga’s body.

According to early reports, at least four people have been confirmed dead, with several others injured following the shocking incident inside the packed stadium.

A video shared by CNN journalist, Larry Madowo, shows the exact moment heavily armed snipers from President William Ruto’s elite security team fired live bullets into the stadium, leading to a scuffle.

The snipers were strategically positioned in the stadium and taking instructions from an unidentified man in a suit.

Kenyans on social media condemned the excessive use of force, demanding justice for the victims and transparency from authorities.

“Why would they use live bullets? Make it make sense. The kind of precedence Ruto has set for policing is disgusting and inhumane.Unaenda matanga inageuka kuwa matanga yako,” an X user wrote.

“The only way to deal with this kind of impunity is to prosecute the officers involved and their commander. To be successful we need to vote in an administration with credible and capable leaders in 2027,” another user wrote.

These are the men who fired inside a packed Kasarani Stadium.



At least 3 people are are confirmed dead at the public viewing of Raila Odinga’s body, @VOCALAfrica_ says pic.twitter.com/mOVneKQltA — Larry Madowo (@LarryMadowo) October 16, 2025

Watch the video and comments.

