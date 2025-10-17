Kenyans react as VIDEO shows the moment RUTO’s elite snipers fired into the crowd at Kasarani, killing four during RAILA’s body viewing - Who is that man in a suit giving instructions?

Friday, October 17,
2025 - Tension and panic gripped Kasarani Stadium after gunfire erupted
during the public viewing of the late Raila Odinga’s body.
According to early reports, at least four people have been
confirmed dead, with several others injured following the shocking incident
inside the packed stadium.
A video shared by CNN journalist, Larry Madowo, shows the
exact moment heavily armed snipers from President William Ruto’s elite security
team fired live bullets into the stadium, leading to a scuffle.
The snipers were strategically positioned in the stadium and
taking instructions from an unidentified man in a suit.
Kenyans on social media condemned the excessive use of
force, demanding justice for the victims and transparency from authorities.
“Why would they use live bullets? Make it make sense. The
kind of precedence Ruto has set for policing is disgusting and inhumane.Unaenda
matanga inageuka kuwa matanga yako,” an X user wrote.
“The only way to deal with this kind of impunity is to
prosecute the officers involved and their commander. To be successful we need
to vote in an administration with credible and capable leaders in 2027,”
another user wrote.
These are the men who fired inside a packed Kasarani Stadium.— Larry Madowo (@LarryMadowo) October 16, 2025
At least 3 people are are confirmed dead at the public viewing of Raila Odinga’s body, @VOCALAfrica_ says pic.twitter.com/mOVneKQltA
