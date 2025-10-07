The late DeMATHEW’s second wife and CS KABOGO’s alleged side chick, CAROLYNE, beach PHOTO causes a buzz online - “Ata Kama Mnasema Tuachane na Bibi Za Marehemu”







Tuesday, October 7, 2025 - Kenyans on social media are in a frenzy after a stunning beach photo of Carolyne, the late Kikuyu Benga legend, John DeMathew’s second wife and alleged side chick to CS William Kabogo, surfaced online.

In the viral photo, Carolyne is seen relaxing at the coast in a stylish beach outfit, flaunting her curves and carefree vibe, sparking mixed reactions among netizens.

While some praised her beauty, confidence and glow, others criticized her for revealing too much online.

See the trending photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST