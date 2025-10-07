Former MCA from Ukambani loses his mind after failing to retain his seat - Now roams the streets campaigning, thinking it’s election time (PHOTO)







Tuesday, October 7, 2025 - A heartbreaking story has emerged from Katangi Ward in Ukambani, where a former Member of County Assembly (MCA) has reportedly fallen into depression and lost his memory after failing to secure his seat in the last election.

According to locals, the former MCA, who once lived a lavish lifestyle while serving on a UDA ticket, has been seen wandering around the shopping center daily campaigning as if it’s election season, introducing himself to people as “Mheshimiwa.”

Sources say that the former lawmaker was earning a monthly salary of Ksh 144,000, on top of several allowances.

However, after losing his seat, he exhausted all his savings while waiting for a Government appointment that never came.

Unable to adjust to normal life and burdened by frustration, his mental health reportedly deteriorated.

Residents now gather to watch in sadness as their once-powerful MCA walks the streets, talking to himself and asking for votes.

See photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST