The day RAILA ODINGA was busted by his wife, MAMA IDA, at a dingy bar in Kangemi after ignoring her calls repeatedly







As Kenyans continue to mourn the late former Prime Minister Raila Amolo Odinga, more stories are emerging about the private life of the man who shaped Kenya's political history for decades.

One such story dates back to 2008, when Raila and his long-time political ally, Musalia Mudavadi, decided to unwind at a dimly lit bar in Kangemi after a long day of political meetings.

The two leaders were quietly enjoying drinks, their security stationed outside to keep watch.

Back at home, however, Mama Ida Odinga began to grow uneasy.

Her repeated calls to Raila went unanswered, and her instincts, sharp as ever, told her something was not right.

When the drinks eventually ran out, Raila sent his driver to fetch more from Hurlingham.

But as fate would have it, the driver’s phone inadvertently revealed their location.

Moments later, Mama Ida was on her way to Kangemi herself.

When she walked into the bar, the atmosphere changed instantly.

Raila, caught between amusement and surprise, couldn’t help but crack a joke to ease the tension.

“Tulikuwambia ulete kinywaji, ukaenda kuleta mama!” - “We sent you for drinks and you brought my wife!”

The bar reportedly fell silent.

Mudavadi, ever the cautious man, wisely kept quiet as Mama Ida, calm but firm, lectured the two on security and responsibility before calling it a night.

That night captured the authority that Mama Ida had over Raila.





