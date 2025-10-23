Culture Shock? RAILA Junior’s KIKUYU wife looked a bit uncomfortable as he was installed as the head of RAILA ODINGA family through traditional rituals (PHOTOs)

Thursday, October 23, 2025 - Emotions ran high in Bondo, Siaya County, during the solemn traditional ceremony where Raila Junior Odinga was officially installed as the new head of the Odinga family, following the passing of his father, former Prime Minister Raila Amolo Odinga.
The colourful event, deeply rooted in Luo customs, brought
together family members, community elders, and political allies who gathered to
witness the symbolic transition of leadership within the Odinga household.
However, what caught the attention of many Kenyans online
were photos showing Raila
Junior’s Kikuyu wife, who appeared slightly uneasy as
elders performed the traditional rituals - including blessings, chants, and the
symbolic handing over of ancestral authority.
Netizens quickly noticed her expressions, with some
suggesting that she might have been experiencing a bit of culture shock, while
others defended her, saying it was natural for anyone not familiar with the
deep Luo cultural rites to appear nervous.
