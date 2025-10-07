The bold waitress who exposed former Head of the Presidential Delivery Unit in UHURU’s Government, ANDREW WAKAHIU, for taking advantage of her at his restaurant speaks - Says she chose dignity (VIDEO)







Tuesday, October 7, 2025 - The courageous waitress who exposed Andrew Wakahiu, the former Head of the Presidential Delivery Unit (PDU) under Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government, has spoken publicly about her ordeal.

In a heartfelt video shared online, the young woman explained that she chose to come forward not for fame or revenge, but to reclaim her dignity after enduring what she described as repeated harassment while working at The Bull, a high-end restaurant in Karen owned by Wakahiu.

“I am not doing this to destroy anyone’s image,” she said and made it clear that she rejected Wakahiu’s advances and quit her job.

She further revealed that many female staff members at the restaurant are suffering quietly, alleging that some have been forced to quit to escape harassment but have been too afraid to speak up.

Watch the full video.

I chose dignity pic.twitter.com/RgaIfrhpgZ — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 7, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST