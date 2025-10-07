The bold waitress who exposed former Head of the Presidential Delivery Unit in UHURU’s Government, ANDREW WAKAHIU, for taking advantage of her at his restaurant speaks - Says she chose dignity (VIDEO)

Tuesday, October 7, 2025 - The courageous waitress who exposed Andrew Wakahiu, the former Head of the Presidential Delivery Unit (PDU) under Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government, has spoken publicly about her ordeal.
In a heartfelt video shared online, the young woman
explained that she chose to come forward not for fame or revenge, but to reclaim
her dignity after enduring what she described as repeated harassment while
working at The Bull, a high-end restaurant in Karen owned by
Wakahiu.
“I am not doing this to destroy anyone’s image,” she said
and made it clear that she rejected Wakahiu’s advances and quit her job.
She further revealed that many female staff members at
the restaurant are suffering quietly, alleging that some have
been forced to quit to escape harassment but have been too afraid to
speak up.
