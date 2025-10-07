Kenyan LADY exposes former head of delivery in UHURU’s regime and The Bull by Karen Meat Factory boss, Sir ANDREW WAKAHIU, for taking advantage of her (LOOK)







Tuesday, October 7, 2025 - A Kenyan woman has taken to X (formerly Twitter) to expose Sir Andrew Wakahiu, the boss of The Bull by Karen Meat Factory, accusing him of workplace harassment that forced her to resign.

In a series of tweets, she claimed Wakahiu, who previously served as head of delivery during President Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime, created a toxic environment that made her job unbearable.

She alleged that Wakahiu withheld part of her salary, citing her failure to give formal notice before quitting, despite knowing the circumstances that led to her departure.

Feeling powerless due to his political connections, she turned to social media to share her story, including an audio recording of Wakahiu allegedly making inappropriate advances at work.

The woman also claimed she informed Wakahiu’s wife, who reportedly responded by saying she wasn’t the only victim and that her husband had a history of such behavior.

“I am so broken,” she wrote. “He said I shouldn’t get my full salary till September 20 because I didn’t give notice. Yet he knows why I had to leave. I’m distraught and don’t know what to do.”

Her posts have sparked online outrage, with many calling for accountability and justice.

CLARE's phone call with ANDREW WAKAHIU pic.twitter.com/Sw18f5e6pj — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 7, 2025

https://t.co/otj7RvYNv1



That's the call after I left the job and he found out I had told his wife and my mum. https://t.co/sA0wmVOIWE — Clare❤️ (@clare9669) October 7, 2025

