Kenyan LADY exposes former head of delivery in UHURU’s regime and The Bull by Karen Meat Factory boss, Sir ANDREW WAKAHIU, for taking advantage of her (LOOK)

Tuesday, October
7, 2025 - A Kenyan woman has taken to X (formerly Twitter) to expose Sir
Andrew Wakahiu, the boss of The Bull by Karen Meat Factory, accusing him of
workplace harassment that forced her to resign.
In a series of tweets, she claimed Wakahiu, who previously
served as head of delivery during President Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime, created a
toxic environment that made her job unbearable.
She alleged that Wakahiu withheld part of her salary, citing
her failure to give formal notice before quitting, despite knowing the
circumstances that led to her departure.
Feeling powerless due to his political connections, she
turned to social media to share her story, including an audio recording of
Wakahiu allegedly making inappropriate advances at work.
The woman also claimed she informed Wakahiu’s wife, who
reportedly responded by saying she wasn’t the only victim and that her husband
had a history of such behavior.
“I am so broken,” she wrote. “He said I shouldn’t get my
full salary till September 20 because I didn’t give notice. Yet he knows why I
had to leave. I’m distraught and don’t know what to do.”
Her posts have sparked online outrage, with many calling for
accountability and justice.
That's the call after I left the job and he found out I had told his wife and my mum.
