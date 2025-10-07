A waitress accuses Former Head of Delivery Unit in UHURU’s Government, ANDREW WAKAHIU, of taking advantage of her while working at The Bull, Karen







Tuesday, October 7, 2025 - A waitress has come forward with disturbing allegations against Andrew Wakahiu, the former Head of the Presidential Delivery Unit (PDU) under Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration, accusing him of taking advantage of her while she was employed at The Bull, a high-end meat and barbecue joint in Karen.

Wakahiu, who owns the popular restaurant, allegedly abused his position of power and took advantage of the young woman multiple times against her will, according to her post on X.

The distraught woman revealed that she remained silent for years out of fear of Wakahiu’s political connections and influence.

She says the ordeal left her emotionally scarred, pushing her to finally speak out in search of justice.

The allegations have ignited public outrage, with Kenyans online demanding that authorities investigate the claims thoroughly.

Wakahiu is yet to respond to the allegations.

The victim.

The Kenyan DAILY POST