Tension as ODM warns GACHAGUA against visiting Bondo amid outrage over MUTAHI KAHIGA’s remarks on RAILA ODINGA death







Wednesday, October 22, 2025 - The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has issued a strong warning to former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, advising him to stay away from Bondo in Siaya County, the hometown of the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

The caution comes in the wake of controversial remarks made by Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga that appeared to celebrate Raila’s death.

Speaking to journalists in Kisumu on Wednesday, ODM Kisumu Deputy Chairperson and Assembly Whip, Seth Kanga, said the party will not welcome Gachagua’s planned visit to the Nyanza region.

“We heard that Gachagua and his team plan to visit the home of our party leader, the late Raila Odinga.”

“We are urging him - please, don’t step in Bondo,” Kanga stated.

The warning follows a viral video showing Kahiga, during a burial in Nyeri, suggesting that Raila’s death was “God’s plan” and had “levelled the political playing field”

His remarks delivered in Kikuyu have sparked widespread outrage.

ODM Chairperson and Homa Bay Governor, Gladys Wanga, described the comments as “primitive, insensitive, and deeply insulting,” demanding Kahiga’s resignation as Vice Chairperson of the Council of Governors (CoG).

“This country deserves leaders who embody empathy and respect, not divisive rhetoric. Kahiga must go,” Wanga said.

Council of Governors Chair, Ahmed Abdullahi, also distanced the body from Kahiga’s remarks, calling them personal and unacceptable during a time of national grief.

Under mounting pressure, Governor Kahiga later issued a public apology and stepped down from his CoG leadership role.

