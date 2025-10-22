“God Takes the Best” - Nyeri Governor MUTAHI KAHIGA defends controversial remarks on RAILA’s death, steps down as CoG Vice Chair

Wednesday, October
22, 2025 - Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga has defended his controversial
remarks about the late Raila Odinga, insisting that they were taken out of
context and not intended to celebrate the former Prime Minister’s death.
Speaking on Wednesday, October 22nd, 2025, Kahiga
clarified that his statement - “God takes the best” - was meant to reflect on
leadership and development under the current administration, not to mock
Raila’s passing.
He said the viral clip circulating online was recorded
during a burial in his home village and misrepresented his intent.
“I sincerely apologise to our mourning nation, to Mama Ida,
Rosemary, Junior, Winnie, Senator Oburu Odinga, MP Ruth Odinga, and the
extended Odinga family,” Kahiga said.
He also extended his apology to the ODM fraternity, the Luo
community, and leaders across the political divide who felt offended.
Kahiga stressed that his remarks were personal reflections
and should not be linked to his community, political affiliations, or the
Council of Governors.
“The loss of the Right Honourable former Prime Minister Raila Odinga sent
everyone back to the drawing board.”
“It is in this context that I made those remarks in vernacular,” Kahiga
clarified.
Acknowledging the sensitivity of the issue, Kahiga announced
his resignation as Vice-Chair of the Council of Governors with immediate
effect.
“I take full responsibility for the real and perceived
meaning of my remarks.
“I pray that the soul of the late Prime Minister Raila
Odinga continues to rest in eternal peace. God bless Kenya,” he stated.
His apology follows widespread condemnation from national
leaders, who labelled his comments as divisive and disrespectful.
