“God Takes the Best” - Nyeri Governor MUTAHI KAHIGA defends controversial remarks on RAILA’s death, steps down as CoG Vice Chair







Wednesday, October 22, 2025 - Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga has defended his controversial remarks about the late Raila Odinga, insisting that they were taken out of context and not intended to celebrate the former Prime Minister’s death.

Speaking on Wednesday, October 22nd, 2025, Kahiga clarified that his statement - “God takes the best” - was meant to reflect on leadership and development under the current administration, not to mock Raila’s passing.

He said the viral clip circulating online was recorded during a burial in his home village and misrepresented his intent.

“I sincerely apologise to our mourning nation, to Mama Ida, Rosemary, Junior, Winnie, Senator Oburu Odinga, MP Ruth Odinga, and the extended Odinga family,” Kahiga said.

He also extended his apology to the ODM fraternity, the Luo community, and leaders across the political divide who felt offended.

Kahiga stressed that his remarks were personal reflections and should not be linked to his community, political affiliations, or the Council of Governors.

“The loss of the Right Honourable former Prime Minister Raila Odinga sent everyone back to the drawing board.”

“It is in this context that I made those remarks in vernacular,” Kahiga clarified.

Acknowledging the sensitivity of the issue, Kahiga announced his resignation as Vice-Chair of the Council of Governors with immediate effect.

“I take full responsibility for the real and perceived meaning of my remarks.

“I pray that the soul of the late Prime Minister Raila Odinga continues to rest in eternal peace. God bless Kenya,” he stated.

His apology follows widespread condemnation from national leaders, who labelled his comments as divisive and disrespectful.

