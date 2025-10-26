Tanzanian President SAMIA SULUHU’s son, ABDUL’s flashy lifestyle exposed as Gen Zs plan demos - He lives like a king (PHOTOs)







Sunday, October 26, 2025 - Reports have emerged revealing the extravagant lifestyle of Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s son, Abdul, whose soft life has sparked debate.

According to sources, Abdul resides in a lavish Mikochini mansion in Dar es Salaam, where several high-end vehicles, including Bentleys, a Gwagon Brabus, a Maybach, and a Rolls Royce, are parked.

Leaked insurance documents allegedly show one Bentley insured for TSh 20 million, while the Gwagon Brabus carries a cover worth TSh 26 million.

The revelations have sparked a heated online conversation, especially among Gen Zs, who are reportedly planning demonstrations on October 29th over inequality, dictatorship and alleged misuse of state resources.

The Kenyan DAILY POST