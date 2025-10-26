Alidanganya Anaenda Soko! Man secretly trails his cheating girlfriend and catches her in arms of another man (PHOTOs)







Sunday, October 26, 2025 - A suspicious man decided to secretly trail his girlfriend, only to catch her red-handed with another man moments later.

According to reports shared online, the young man said his girlfriend had informed him that she was going to the market to buy a few household items.

However, something in her tone raised suspicion.

Before she left, he cleverly shared her live location with himself on WhatsApp without her knowledge.

A few minutes later, he borrowed a different vehicle with tinted windows and began following her like a detective.

The location led him to a nearby market, but instead of heading towards the stalls, his girlfriend stopped at a quiet corner near some shops.

Moments later, another man arrived, and the two warmly embraced before walking off together hand in hand.

He later drove off quietly without confronting her, saying he preferred to “let her finish her shopping and come home to tell her version of the story.”

Social media users have since flooded the comment section with mixed reactions, some praising him for his calmness, while others advised him to move on and focus on his peace of mind.

