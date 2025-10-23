Tables Turn! LADY who used to call her broke boyfriend “Stingi Boy” now begs for a second chance after he got a job - He shares private chats







Thursday, October 23, 2025 - A young man has shared how his ex-girlfriend who used to mock and insult him when he was broke is now begging to get back together after his life turned around.

According to the man, back then he was jobless and struggling to make ends meet.

While other guys were being texted “Good morning babe”, his girlfriend would send him messages like “Hey stingi boy”, a painful reminder of his financial struggles.

Things got worse when he started ignoring his texts and calls completely.

She moved on, leaving him to hustle in peace.

Fast-forward to today, the man says he finally landed a good job, started doing well, and even changed his lifestyle.

And just like that - the same lady who once called him “stingi boy” came crawling back, saying she wants them to “rebuild what they had’’.

Kenyans online have been quick to react to the story, warning men to focus on their hustle instead of chasing women who don’t respect them.

“Never forget who left you when you were down,” one user commented.

Indeed, tables do turn - and this man’s story proves that sometimes, the best answer to disrespect is success in silence.

The Kenyan DAILY POST