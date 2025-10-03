STRESS ZA BIBI? 97-year-old KALENJIN man who married 38-year-old woman dies after only 3 years in marriage (PHOTOs)







Friday, October 3, 2025 - The 97-year-old grandfather from Chepkongi in Soy, who hit headlines three years ago after marrying a 38-year-old woman, has died.

The old man, who had never married before, shocked many when he finally decided to settle down at an age when most of his peers were already long gone.

For three short years, he tasted marriage life, though social media users cheekily joked that his young wife might have given him stress, leading to his sudden death.

Some say it was a clever idea - marry very late and when the pressure of marriage sets in, you exit quickly and permanently.

Others teased that perhaps he would still be alive had he remained single.

Fondly known as Arap Butuk, he went to bed in perfect health but never woke up.

His death has since caused a buzz across social media platforms.

The Kenyan DAILY POST