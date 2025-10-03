Notorious con-artists involved in SIM-Swap pictured in Nakuru - They target the elderly in broad-daylight (PHOTOs)







Friday, October 3, 2025 - A group of notorious con artists linked to the infamous Sim-Swap fraud in Nakuru has been exposed.

The gang, believed to be camping along a busy street, is said to have perfected the art of targeting the elderly, especially those unfamiliar with mobile money transactions.

Once they obtain your personal details, they quickly execute Sim-Swap scams, drain bank accounts, and disappear before victims realize what has happened.

Photos of the suspects, now circulating widely online, have left Kenyans calling on police to move fast before more victims fall prey.

Reports suggest that the gang may be working hand-in-hand with rogue police officers, a move that has allowed them to operate with impunity and escape arrest.





See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST