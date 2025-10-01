Wednesday, October 1, 2025 – Netizens have unearthed an old video of prominent city lawyer Harrison Kinyanjui sharing playful moments with celebrated Kameme FM presenter Muthoni wa Kirumba.
The clip resurfaced shortly after Kinyanjui’s ex-wife, Wanja
Nyarari, sensationally claimed that she once caught the two together inside
their matrimonial home, sparking a heated online debate.
In the short video, the pair appear relaxed and
cheerful, further fueling speculation about the nature of their relationship.
Kenyans online have been quick to weigh in, with some
suggesting that the ex-wife’s revelations only confirm long-held rumors about
the duo’s closeness.
Wanja went on a ranting spree a few days ago, accusing
Muthoni wa Kirumba of betraying their friendship by allegedly engaging in an
affair with her estranged husband.
Watch the video.
Netizens unearth a video of Prominent Lawyer, HARRISON KINYANJUI, and Kameme FM presenter, MUTHONI WA KIRUMBA, after his ex-wife revealed she busted them in their matrimonial home pic.twitter.com/X7VdIA3J40— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 1, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
