





Wednesday, October 1, 2025 – Netizens have unearthed an old video of prominent city lawyer Harrison Kinyanjui sharing playful moments with celebrated Kameme FM presenter Muthoni wa Kirumba.

The clip resurfaced shortly after Kinyanjui’s ex-wife, Wanja Nyarari, sensationally claimed that she once caught the two together inside their matrimonial home, sparking a heated online debate.

In the short video, the pair appear relaxed and cheerful, further fueling speculation about the nature of their relationship.

Kenyans online have been quick to weigh in, with some suggesting that the ex-wife’s revelations only confirm long-held rumors about the duo’s closeness.

Wanja went on a ranting spree a few days ago, accusing Muthoni wa Kirumba of betraying their friendship by allegedly engaging in an affair with her estranged husband.

Watch the video.

Netizens unearth a video of Prominent Lawyer, HARRISON KINYANJUI, and Kameme FM presenter, MUTHONI WA KIRUMBA, after his ex-wife revealed she busted them in their matrimonial home pic.twitter.com/X7VdIA3J40 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 1, 2025

