Singer SUZANNA OWIYO lauds Mama IDA ODINGA’s strength as she pays tribute to RAILA in Bondo (PHOTOs)







Saturday, October 18, 2025 - Celebrated Kenyan musician Suzanna Owiyo has paid a heartfelt tribute to the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, while commending Mama Ida Odinga for her grace and resilience during this time of mourning.

In a statement on Saturday, October 18th, 2025, Owiyo shared her honor in signing the condolence book at Raila’s ancestral home in Bondo, describing him as a towering statesman whose legacy will endure.

“We will forever cherish the legacy of H.E. Rt Hon. Raila Odinga,” she said.

Owiyo praised Mama Ida’s composure, calling her strength “truly inspiring.”

Referring to her by her Luo name, she added, “Nyar Gem, your strength and grace in this difficult moment are truly inspiring.”

“My thoughts and prayers remain with you and your entire family.”

