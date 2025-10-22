Singer BIEN reveals why he’s not keen on tribute song for late RAILA ODINGA with other Kenyan artists - “Labda Baba Afufuke”







Wednesday, October 22, 2025 - Former Sauti Sol lead singer, Bien-Aimé Baraza, has sparked online buzz with his cheeky response to YY Comedian’s viral video questioning why Kenyan artists haven’t united to produce a tribute song for the late Raila Odinga.

In the post on social media, YY expressed disappointment over the music industry’s silence following the passing of the iconic opposition leader.

Known for rallying around social causes, Kenyan musicians were notably absent in commemorating “Baba” through song.

Bien responded with his signature wit, joking, “Watu wengine labda Baba afufuke ndio niwork nao” - loosely translated as “Maybe Baba has to resurrect for me to work with some people.”

Many interpreted Bien’s remark as a satirical jab at the lack of unity among Kenyan artists, while others viewed it as commentary on how collaborations often hinge on trends rather than heartfelt purpose.

Bien, known for blending humor with truth, has long used satire to spotlight uncomfortable realities in the entertainment industry.

His response has reignited conversations about how creatives honor national figures - and whether the silence around Raila’s death reflects deeper fractures in artistic solidarity.

The Kenyan DAILY POST