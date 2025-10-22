Controversial Singer BAHATI in trouble for driving while getting cozy with wife DIANA in viral video - “Driving is not a playground”







Wednesday, October 22, 2025 - Controversial Kenyan singer, Bahati, is facing backlash after a viral video showed him getting cozy with his wife, Diana Marua, while driving.

The shocking video has sparked outrage from road safety advocates and netizens alike.

In the video, Diana is seated in the front passenger seat with her legs stretched across Bahati, who is behind the wheel.

The Motorist Association of Kenya (MAK) has condemned the video, calling it a blatant violation of road safety laws.

In a statement, MAK urged the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) to take action calling this “a clear display of recklessness and disregard for road safety.”

MAK emphasized that such behavior violates Section 49 of the Traffic Act, which penalizes driving “without due care and attention.”

“Driving is not a playground,” MAK added.

“It demands full attention and respect for the lives of others on the road.”

The incident follows a growing trend of public figures being called out for traffic violations.

Just last week, Kibra MP Peter Orero issued an apology after his driver was fined for a road rage incident involving CNN journalist, Larry Madowo, who filmed him driving on wrong side.

The Kenyan DAILY POST