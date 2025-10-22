Controversial Singer BAHATI in trouble for driving while getting cozy with wife DIANA in viral video - “Driving is not a playground”

Wednesday, October 22, 2025 - Controversial Kenyan singer, Bahati, is facing backlash after a viral video showed him getting cozy with his wife, Diana Marua, while driving.
The shocking video has sparked outrage from road safety
advocates and netizens alike.
In the video, Diana is seated in the front passenger seat
with her legs stretched across Bahati, who is behind the wheel.
The Motorist Association of Kenya (MAK) has condemned the
video, calling it a blatant violation of road safety laws.
In a statement, MAK urged the Office of the Director of
Public Prosecutions (ODPP) to take action calling this “a clear display of
recklessness and disregard for road safety.”
MAK emphasized that such behavior violates Section 49 of the
Traffic Act, which penalizes driving “without due care and attention.”
“Driving is not a playground,” MAK added.
“It demands full attention and respect for the lives of
others on the road.”
The incident follows a growing trend of public figures being
called out for traffic violations.
Just last week, Kibra MP Peter Orero issued an apology after
his driver was fined for a road rage incident involving CNN journalist, Larry
Madowo, who filmed him driving on wrong side.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
