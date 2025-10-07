Singer BAHATI responds to online backlash following his tribute to SHALKIDO amid claims he ignored his request for a collabo







Tuesday, October 7, 2025 - Controversial Kenyan singer, Bahati, has responded to online backlash following his tribute to the late Gengetone artiste, Kevin Mburu Kinyanju popularly known as Shalkido.

The former Sailors Gang member tragically passed away on October 6th, 2025, after a motorbike accident that left him in critical condition.

He later succumbed to his injuries at Kenyatta University Hospital’s ICU after being declared brain dead.

Bahati came under fire after sharing screenshots of Shalkido’s Instagram message requesting a music collaboration.

Critics accused him of ignoring the request and using the tragedy for clout.

Speaking on a local radio station, Bahati clarified that the conversation circulating online was between Shalkido and his management - not him directly.

He added that a collaboration had already been planned for that week.

“Everyone was posting, it is just because it is Bahati. Sikumlenga. Hiyo ni screenshot ya chats zake na management.”

“Unajua huwezi expose management. Shalkido was responded to. This week, niko na collabo kadhaa na yake ilikuwa among them,” Bahati said.





