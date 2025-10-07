Drama as Unified Poa bus driver fights off auctioneers as they attempt to repossess a new bus along Thika Road over unpaid loans (VIDEO)

Tuesday, October 7, 2025 - There was drama
along Thika Road after auctioneers attempted to repossess
a brand-new Unified Poa bus over unpaid loans.
In a viral video circulating online, the bus driver is
seen furiously resisting the auctioneers, sparking a chaotic
scene that brought traffic to a standstill.
The dramatic confrontation happened
near Pangani, where the driver refused to surrender the vehicle.
The visibly agitated driver could be heard shouting as he
tried to prevent the auctioneers from driving away with the bus.
Despite his efforts, the driver was
eventually overpowered, and the bus was driven away by the ruthless
auctioneers as shocked onlookers recorded the incident.
The clip has ignited reactions online, coming at a time when
many businesses are struggling to stay afloat amid harsh economic times and
rising loan defaults.
