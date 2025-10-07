Comedian OGA OBINNA recalls final moments with Gengetone artiste SHALKIDO before tragic death - “He was all vibes”







Tuesday, October 7, 2025 - Kenyan comedian and media personality, Oga Obinna, has shared an emotional tribute following the tragic death of Gengetone artiste, Kevin Mburu Kinyanju popularly known as Shalkido.

The former Sailors Gang member passed away on the evening of Monday, October 6th, 2025, after a tragic motorbike accident that left him in critical condition.

Obinna recalled his final moments with Shalkido, describing the artist as full of life and energy.

“The last time I saw him, he was performing at a club along Thika Road. He was vibing, full of spirit,” Obinna said.

Their last interaction was at Kahawa Wendani, where Shalkido parted ways with friends, still radiating positivity.

“He was all vibes, manze. He left us with good energy,” Obinna added.

Shalkido had been admitted to the ICU at Kenyatta University Referral Hospital before succumbing to his injuries.

In a heartfelt TikTok video, his cousin confirmed the news while standing beside Shalkido’s father.

“It’s a sad evening. The doctor just informed us that Shalkido died at 6:30,” he said, urging fans to support the grieving family.

Shalkido’s untimely death comes at a moment when he was actively working to revive his music career.

The father of one had recently begun reconnecting with his craft and fans, determined to rise again after a challenging period.

Tributes have poured in across social media, with fellow artists and fans expressing their grief.

The Kenyan DAILY POST