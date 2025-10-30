Singer BAHATI apologises to fans and the Christian Community over recent shocking stunts - “I’m Just a Man”

Thursday, October 30,
2025 - Controversial Kenyan musician, Bahati, has issued a heartfelt public
apology following a wave of criticism over his recent stunts, which many fans
and members of the Christian community found troubling.
Taking to social media, Bahati acknowledged his missteps and
expressed deep remorse for letting down those who once saw him as a role model.
“I received many calls from friends and family… I want to
apologise for all the times you feel I have let down society,” he said,
addressing the backlash that followed his controversial stunts.
Bahati admitted that he hasn’t always acted like a
responsible father or upheld the values expected of him.
“For all the times I don’t act like a responsible father to
my kids… I apologise for all the times you feel like I have let down
Christianity,” he added.
Despite the criticism, Bahati, who started off as a gospel
singer before switching to secular, reaffirmed his spiritual commitment.
“My God, the one who knows my heart, forgive me because I am
just a man.”
“You know I have never left you. God sijawai kuacha.”
“Just like the Bible says, no man is perfect, and I agree I
am not.”
Bahati concluded with a promise to work on himself.
“Jesus, as I work on myself… I will do my best. So help me
God.”
