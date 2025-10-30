Singer BAHATI apologises to fans and the Christian Community over recent shocking stunts - “I’m Just a Man”







Thursday, October 30, 2025 - Controversial Kenyan musician, Bahati, has issued a heartfelt public apology following a wave of criticism over his recent stunts, which many fans and members of the Christian community found troubling.

Taking to social media, Bahati acknowledged his missteps and expressed deep remorse for letting down those who once saw him as a role model.

“I received many calls from friends and family… I want to apologise for all the times you feel I have let down society,” he said, addressing the backlash that followed his controversial stunts.

Bahati admitted that he hasn’t always acted like a responsible father or upheld the values expected of him.

“For all the times I don’t act like a responsible father to my kids… I apologise for all the times you feel like I have let down Christianity,” he added.

Despite the criticism, Bahati, who started off as a gospel singer before switching to secular, reaffirmed his spiritual commitment.

“My God, the one who knows my heart, forgive me because I am just a man.”

“You know I have never left you. God sijawai kuacha.”

“Just like the Bible says, no man is perfect, and I agree I am not.”

Bahati concluded with a promise to work on himself.

“Jesus, as I work on myself… I will do my best. So help me God.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST