Heartbreaking! Woman abandons 2-year-old girl at a salon in Kisumu and disappears after requesting the attendants to watch over the child ‘for a few minutes’ (PHOTO)

Thursday, October 30, 2025 - A woman reportedly abandoned her 2-year-old daughter at a local salon in Kiboswa, Kisumu West, and never returned to pick her up.
According
to witnesses, the woman arrived at the salon carrying the little girl and
claimed she was her daughter.
After
requesting the salon attendants to watch over the child “for a few minutes” as
she stepped out to run an errand, she disappeared, leaving the toddler behind.
Hours
later, when it became evident that the woman was not coming back, concerned
residents reported the matter to Dago
Police Station.
The
child was later processed and taken to a children’s rescue center, where she is now safe and being cared
for.
Police have since launched investigations into the incident
and are appealing to members of the public for assistance in identifying the
girl or locating her family.
Social media users have joined the appeal, sharing the
child’s photos widely with hopes of reuniting her with her family.
The motive behind the woman’s actions remains unclear
