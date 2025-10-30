Heartbreaking! Woman abandons 2-year-old girl at a salon in Kisumu and disappears after requesting the attendants to watch over the child ‘for a few minutes’ (PHOTO)







Thursday, October 30, 2025 - A woman reportedly abandoned her 2-year-old daughter at a local salon in Kiboswa, Kisumu West, and never returned to pick her up.

According to witnesses, the woman arrived at the salon carrying the little girl and claimed she was her daughter.

After requesting the salon attendants to watch over the child “for a few minutes” as she stepped out to run an errand, she disappeared, leaving the toddler behind.

Hours later, when it became evident that the woman was not coming back, concerned residents reported the matter to Dago Police Station.

The child was later processed and taken to a children’s rescue center, where she is now safe and being cared for.

Police have since launched investigations into the incident and are appealing to members of the public for assistance in identifying the girl or locating her family.

Social media users have joined the appeal, sharing the child’s photos widely with hopes of reuniting her with her family.

The motive behind the woman’s actions remains unclear

The Kenyan DAILY POST