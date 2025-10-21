Details of RAILA ODINGA’s close ties with MORGAN TSVANGIRAI’s widow, ELIZABETH, emerge after her presence at BABA’s funeral sparked reactions!







Tuesday, October 21, 2025 - Elizabeth Tsvangirai, widow of the late Zimbabwean opposition leader, Morgan Tsvangirai, turned heads with her graceful presence at the burial of Kenya’s former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in Bondo.

Dressed elegantly and composed, she drew admiration from mourners and netizens alike, with many praising her quiet strength and style.

Her appearance wasn’t just symbolic - it carried deep emotional weight.

Elizabeth was also spotted at Raila’s home a day after the burial, sparking speculation.

But behind her visit lies a story of loyalty, pain and enduring friendship.

The late Raila Odinga had stood by Elizabeth during her darkest hour, when she was denied the right to mourn her husband.





Elizabeth, Morgan’s second wife, faced relentless public scrutiny and political smears during her marriage.

Despite no evidence, she was accused of betrayal and infidelity, even by her in-laws.

When Morgan died, the Zimbabwean Government refused him a state burial and barred Elizabeth and her children from attending.

It was Raila, a close confidant of Morgan, who intervened and insisted that she be present.

Defying threats, Elizabeth traveled by road to honor her husband.





Yet even after his burial, she was denied inheritance and forced to leave Zimbabwe with her children, starting anew in a neighboring country.

Her presence in Bondo was more than ceremonial - it was a quiet tribute to a man who stood by her when few did.

The Kenyan DAILY POST