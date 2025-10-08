Shock as a woman hacks husband to death in dispute over mobile phone in Bomet







Wednesday, October 8, 2025 - Residents of Samoget village in Bomet East Sub-County are reeling from a tragic and disturbing incident after a 25-year-old woman hacked her husband to death following a heated disagreement over a mobile phone.

The suspect, Faith Cherono, reportedly visited her husband, Emanuel Kiprono’s home on Tuesday to demand the return of a phone she claimed was hers.

According to Bomet East Sub-County Police Commander, Michael Singa, the couple initially agreed to resolve the matter later in the day.

However, witnesses saw them walking together toward the Mau Forest area shortly afterward.

It was there, investigators believe, that Cherono allegedly attacked Kiprono, striking him fatally on the back of the head with a sword.

Following the incident, Cherono fled the scene and later surrendered herself at Tendwet Police Station in Narok County.

Police recovered Kiprono’s body, which bore a deep wound, and transferred it to Tenwek Hospital Mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

The suspect is currently in custody as investigations continue.

The incident has sparked grief and disbelief in the local community, raising concerns about domestic conflict and the need for peaceful resolution of disputes.

The Kenyan DAILY POST