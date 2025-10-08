Shock as a woman hacks husband to death in dispute over mobile phone in Bomet

Wednesday, October 8, 2025 - Residents of Samoget village in Bomet East Sub-County are reeling from a tragic and disturbing incident after a 25-year-old woman hacked her husband to death following a heated disagreement over a mobile phone.
The suspect, Faith Cherono, reportedly visited her husband,
Emanuel Kiprono’s home on Tuesday to demand the return of a phone she claimed
was hers.
According to Bomet East Sub-County Police Commander, Michael
Singa, the couple initially agreed to resolve the matter later in the day.
However, witnesses saw them walking together toward the Mau
Forest area shortly afterward.
It was there, investigators believe, that Cherono allegedly
attacked Kiprono, striking him fatally on the back of the head with a sword.
Following the incident, Cherono fled the scene and later
surrendered herself at Tendwet Police Station in Narok County.
Police recovered Kiprono’s body, which bore a deep wound,
and transferred it to Tenwek Hospital Mortuary for a post-mortem examination.
The suspect is currently in custody as investigations
continue.
The incident has sparked grief and disbelief in the local
community, raising concerns about domestic conflict and the need for peaceful
resolution of disputes.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments