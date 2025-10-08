WILLIS RABURU recovers his stolen Samsung phone worth over Ksh 240,000, forgives the suspect and declines to press charges







Wednesday, October 8, 2025 - Seasoned media personality, Willis Raburu, has recovered his high-end Samsung smartphone valued at over Ksh 240, 000, days after it was stolen under unclear circumstances at Carnivore Grounds during a concert.

According to Raburu, the gadget was traced and recovered with the help of law enforcement officers and good Samaritans.

In a surprising act of grace, Raburu chose to forgive the suspect and declined to press charges, saying he believes in giving people a second chance.

“We found the phone! Thank you so much to all the social media DCI who helped. We found his home, found him, his job and spoke to his family all because of your help. Thanks to the Kibera police station folks and my security team for the great collaboration. We decided not to press charges but we have let him go with a warning. Whatever happens from here to mr. B should he resort to his old ways is on him! Once again asante sana,” Raburu posted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST