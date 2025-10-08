BABU OWINO sets the record straight on defecting from RAILA's ODM for KALONZO's Wiper Party







Wednesday, October 8, 2025 - Outspoken Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, has responded to growing speculation about his political allegiance, following his recent visible closeness with Wiper Party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka.

Speaking during a radio interview on Wednesday, October 8th, 2025, Owino dismissed claims that he is defecting from the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

He clarified that his relationship with Kalonzo is personal and not a sign of political betrayal.

“Up to now, Kalonzo has always communicated with Raila Odinga.”

“He calls Raila, and Raila calls him back. If Raila and Kalonzo communicate, what is wrong when I communicate with Kalonzo?” Owino posed.

He emphasized that maintaining contact with political allies should not be misinterpreted.

“When Kalonzo was in Azimio, he was a good man. What has he done wrong now?”

The remarks come days after Kalonzo was officially endorsed by Wiper as the opposition’s top contender to challenge President William Ruto in the 2027 elections.

Owino is also rumored to be eyeing Nairobi’s gubernatorial seat under the Wiper ticket, further fueling speculation.

Recently, Owino claimed that ODM leader, Raila Odinga, has already decided to back Governor Johnson Sakaja’s re-election bid in 2027.

“I am sure I will not get the ODM ticket to vie for Nairobi Governor in 2027.”

“Sakaja was endorsed by Raila in Bomas during the AUC prayer meeting,” Owino stated.

Owino also expressed frustration over being sidelined within the party, citing Sakaja’s recent political support from both Raila and President William Ruto as evidence of shifting loyalties.

“When Sakaja was endorsed and rescued from impeachment by Raila and Ruto, it showed my presence in the party is no longer valued,” he said.

