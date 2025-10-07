SHOCK as a waitress reveals what former Head of Delivery Unit in UHURU’s Government, ANDREW WAKAHIU, did to her inside his car while working at his restaurant in Karen - She recorded it

Tuesday, October 7, 2025 - A young waitress has come forward with explosive allegations against Andrew Wakahiu, the former Head of the Presidential Delivery Unit (PDU) under President Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime.
The woman, who once worked at The Bull, a posh
restaurant in Karen
owned by Wakahiu, claims he lured
her into his car before allegedly acting inappropriately
towards her.
In her viral posts on X, the distraught waitress revealed
that she recorded part of
the incident as evidence
and even sent the audio recording to Wakahiu’s
wife.
She said she had remained
silent for years due to fear and intimidation, but finally
decided to speak out after realizing that others may have suffered in silence as
well.
The woman further alleged that after she quit her job, Wakahiu instructed the management not to
pay her salary arrears, leaving her struggling to make ends
meet.
See her tweets and photos.
The victim.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments