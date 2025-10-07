SHOCK as a waitress reveals what former Head of Delivery Unit in UHURU’s Government, ANDREW WAKAHIU, did to her inside his car while working at his restaurant in Karen - She recorded it







Tuesday, October 7, 2025 - A young waitress has come forward with explosive allegations against Andrew Wakahiu, the former Head of the Presidential Delivery Unit (PDU) under President Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime.

The woman, who once worked at The Bull, a posh restaurant in Karen owned by Wakahiu, claims he lured her into his car before allegedly acting inappropriately towards her.

In her viral posts on X, the distraught waitress revealed that she recorded part of the incident as evidence and even sent the audio recording to Wakahiu’s wife.

She said she had remained silent for years due to fear and intimidation, but finally decided to speak out after realizing that others may have suffered in silence as well.

The woman further alleged that after she quit her job, Wakahiu instructed the management not to pay her salary arrears, leaving her struggling to make ends meet.

