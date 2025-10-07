See the conversation between former Head of Delivery Unit in UHURU’s Government ANDREW WAKAHIU’s wife and the waitress who recorded him doing the unthinkable to her in his car - Aki Wanaume!!







Tuesday, October 7, 2025 - Social media is on fire after a leaked screenshot showed a conversation between Andrew Wakahiu’s wife and the waitress who accused the former Head of the Presidential Delivery Unit (PDU) under Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration of acting inappropriately towards her.

The waitress, who previously worked at The Bull, a high-end restaurant in Karen owned by Wakahiu, sent an audio recording of him allegedly trying to take advantage of her inside his car to his wife.

In the leaked conversation, Wakahiu’s wife appears to acknowledge her husband’s infidelity, even admitting that she had caught him cheating before with another woman identified as Lydia, a staff member at the same hotel.

She further admitted that, judging from the secretly recorded audio, her husband tried to coerce the waitress - but the lady firmly rejected his advances.

The victim.

