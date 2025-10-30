SHOCK as a prominent contractor drives his luxurious LC200 to Lake Basin Mall and jumps to his death over huge KRA debts - Identified as Engineer JUMA GUYA of Rajope Construction (PHOTOs)







Thursday, October 30, 2025 - A cloud of sorrow has engulfed Kisumu County after a prominent contractor, identified as Engineer Juma Guya of Gogni Rajope Construction, tragically ended his life by jumping from the second floor of the Lake Basin Mall in Mamboleo.

According to reports, the well-known engineer drove himself to the mall in his luxurious Toyota Land Cruiser LC200, parked the vehicle calmly, and left the car keys with the gatekeeper, instructing him that his son will later come to collect it.





Moments later, he reportedly leapt from the second floor to his death.

Eyewitnesses and mall staff were left in shock as they tried to comprehend the tragic incident that unfolded in broad daylight.

Sources close to the family revealed that the late Guya had been struggling with an enormous tax debt owed to the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), which had allegedly taken a heavy toll on his mental health.

“Waaaiiii… people are dealing with so much, even inside those expensive cars. I’m scared with my Shoe-Baru and my debts,” lamented a distraught social media user who shared the heartbreaking incident online.

Engineer Guya was a respected figure in the construction industry, known for his company’s involvement in major infrastructure projects within the Nyanza region and beyond.

Friends and colleagues described him as a hardworking professional who was passionate about his work but had lately been withdrawn due to financial stress.









Below are some of the trucks he owned at his construction company.

























The Kenyan DAILY POST