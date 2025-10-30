PHOTOs of the multi-million village mansion that the late Deputy Auditor General, FREDRICK ODHIAMBO, had built emerge







Thursday, October 30, 2025 - A stunning photo has surfaced online showing the magnificent rural mansion that was owned by the late Deputy Auditor General, Fredrick Odhiambo, before his untimely death.

Nestled in his home village in Nyakach, the palatial residence stands as a symbol of success, hard work and dedication to public service.

The multi-million-shilling home features a grand architectural design-complete with expansive lawns, a paved driveway, and lush gardens that reflect both elegance and taste.

The late Odhiambo, who died earlier this month after a short illness, was a humble and generous man who never flaunted his wealth despite holding one of the most influential positions in the Office of the Auditor General.

His lavish home was not just a show of success but also an inspiration to many young professionals from the region.

See photos.





