This video of cheeky guy sneaking a LADY into his house for ‘mechi’ has sparked wild reactions – His neighbours must be nosy (WATCH)







Tuesday, October 14, 2025 - A viral video of a man sneaking a woman into his house by disguising her as luggage has taken social media by storm.

In the clip, the man is seen standing at the gate of an apartment with the woman, cautiously scanning the area to ensure no one is watching.

Once confident, he wraps her in what appears to be a bed sheet and hoists her onto his shoulders, carrying her like a piece of luggage into the building.

The video has sparked widespread amusement online, with netizens joking about the man’s creativity and the apparent nosiness of his neighbors.

Many praised his unconventional tactic, suggesting that he went to such lengths just to avoid prying eyes.

Watch the video and reactions below

HEBANNA: I rest my case, no further questions, your honour. Some neighbours talk too much. pic.twitter.com/IstwTHaH4Y — Mzilikazi wa Afrika (@IamMzilikazi) October 13, 2025

