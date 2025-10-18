Senator KARUNGO defends GACHAGUA’s absence from RAILA ODINGA’s State Funeral - “Kenya does not stop”

Saturday, October 18,
2025 - Kiambu Senator Karungo wa Thang’wa has defended former Deputy
President Rigathi Gachagua’s absence from the State funeral of former Prime
Minister Raila Odinga, held at Nyayo National Stadium on Friday, October 17th,
2025.
In a statement issued on Saturday, Karungo dismissed
speculation surrounding Gachagua’s absence, describing it as a deliberate act
of statesmanship.
“Kenya does not stop when Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua
chooses silence; it listens even more closely,” he said.
Karungo emphasized that Gachagua’s decision was not rooted
in defiance or guilt, but in a desire to preserve the solemnity of the
occasion.
“His absence from Baba’s farewell was not defiance but
maturity.”
“It was quiet leadership that puts the nation before the
individual,” he added.
While President William Ruto, First Lady Rachel Ruto, and
several dignitaries attended the ceremony, Gachagua’s absence drew public
attention.
Karungo argued that Gachagua’s presence might have shifted
focus from Raila’s legacy to political speculation.
The Senator clarified that Gachagua’s absence was an act of respect,
not indifference.
“He has known and worked with Raila for decades.”
“When the time is right, he will honour him - not before
cameras, but in a personal and respectful way, by laying a wreath at his
resting place in Bondo.”
Raila’s funeral drew thousands of mourners and leaders from
across Africa.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments