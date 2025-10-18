Senator KARUNGO defends GACHAGUA’s absence from RAILA ODINGA’s State Funeral - “Kenya does not stop”







Saturday, October 18, 2025 - Kiambu Senator Karungo wa Thang’wa has defended former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s absence from the State funeral of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, held at Nyayo National Stadium on Friday, October 17th, 2025.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Karungo dismissed speculation surrounding Gachagua’s absence, describing it as a deliberate act of statesmanship.

“Kenya does not stop when Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua chooses silence; it listens even more closely,” he said.

Karungo emphasized that Gachagua’s decision was not rooted in defiance or guilt, but in a desire to preserve the solemnity of the occasion.

“His absence from Baba’s farewell was not defiance but maturity.”

“It was quiet leadership that puts the nation before the individual,” he added.

While President William Ruto, First Lady Rachel Ruto, and several dignitaries attended the ceremony, Gachagua’s absence drew public attention.

Karungo argued that Gachagua’s presence might have shifted focus from Raila’s legacy to political speculation.

The Senator clarified that Gachagua’s absence was an act of respect, not indifference.

“He has known and worked with Raila for decades.”

“When the time is right, he will honour him - not before cameras, but in a personal and respectful way, by laying a wreath at his resting place in Bondo.”

Raila’s funeral drew thousands of mourners and leaders from across Africa.

