Former U.S President BARACK OBAMA pays glowing tribute to RAILA ODINGA after social media pressure from Kenyans







Saturday, October 18, 2025 - Former U.S President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama have issued a heartfelt tribute to the late Raila Odinga, following mounting pressure from Kenyans on social media who questioned Obama’s silence after Odinga’s death on October 15th, 2025.

In the days following Raila’s passing, Kenyans flooded Obama’s social media platforms, demanding a public acknowledgment.

One netizens wrote, “Obama’s lack of response has led many fans to question why he has not honoured his relative.”

Another, Vee Aketch, posted in Luo and Swahili, urging Obama to recognize the national mourning: “Don’t you know RAILA has passed on? Won’t you reach out your condolence or rather come join us in the mourning here at home?”

Responding on Saturday, October 18th, the Obamas described Raila as a “true champion of democracy.”

Obama praised Odinga’s lifelong dedication to justice, noting, “Time and again, I personally saw him put the interests of his country ahead of his own ambitions.”

The tribute was accompanied by a photo of the Obamas with Raila and Ida Odinga at a formal event, symbolizing their longstanding connection.

Obama concluded, “Michelle and I send our deepest condolences to his family and to the people of Kenya.”

Raila will be laid to rest on Sunday, October 19th, 2025.

Revealing details of his burial on Thursday, October 16th, Raila’s elder brother and Siaya Senator, Oburu Odinga, noted that the former PM will be laid to rest near his father’s mausoleum in Bondo.





The Kenyan DAILY POST