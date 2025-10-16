See how former President UHURU KENYATTA reacted to Wantam chants from RAILA’s supporters who thronged JKIA to receive his body (VIDEO)



Thursday, October 16, 2025 - Former President Uhuru Kenyatta was forced to intervene and calm down thousands of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s supporters who thronged the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to receive his body.

In a video shared online, Uhuru is seen pleading with the emotional crowd to put their political differences aside and mourn Raila respectfully after some supporters began chanting “WANTAM” slogans to express their dissatisfaction with President William Ruto’s leadership.

“Leo ni siku ya kuomboleza,” Uhuru said, urging the crowd to maintain peace and dignity in honoring the late opposition leader.

