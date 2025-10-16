The moment goons disguised as RAILA ODINGA’s mourners stole one of the gates at Parliament (VIDEO)

Thursday, October 16, 2025 - A dramatic scene
unfolded outside Parliament Buildings on Thursday after a group of
rowdy individuals, disguised as mourners of the late Raila Odinga, stole
one of the gates.
The incident occurred moments before the Government
announced a change of venue for the public viewing of the former
Prime Minister’s body from Parliament Buildings to Kasarani Stadium.
The group mingled with genuine mourners who had gathered to
pay their last respects, before sneaking off with the metallic gate,
leaving security officers momentarily stunned.
In a video shared widely on social media, the unidentified
individuals, believed to be goons, are seen carrying the stolen gate towards
Grogon in downtown Nairobi, where it is believed they intended to sell it
to unscrupulous traders.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
The moment goons disguised as RAILA ODINGA’s mourners stole one of the gates at Parliament pic.twitter.com/PSxSYYZcl6— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 16, 2025
0 Comments