The moment goons disguised as RAILA ODINGA’s mourners stole one of the gates at Parliament (VIDEO)







Thursday, October 16, 2025 - A dramatic scene unfolded outside Parliament Buildings on Thursday after a group of rowdy individuals, disguised as mourners of the late Raila Odinga, stole one of the gates.

The incident occurred moments before the Government announced a change of venue for the public viewing of the former Prime Minister’s body from Parliament Buildings to Kasarani Stadium.

The group mingled with genuine mourners who had gathered to pay their last respects, before sneaking off with the metallic gate, leaving security officers momentarily stunned.

In a video shared widely on social media, the unidentified individuals, believed to be goons, are seen carrying the stolen gate towards Grogon in downtown Nairobi, where it is believed they intended to sell it to unscrupulous traders.

The moment goons disguised as RAILA ODINGA's mourners stole one of the gates at Parliament

