Scandals rocks The Bull restaurant in Karen owned by UHURU’s man, ANDREW WAKAHIU, as it emerges that female staff members are quitting because of him demanding “Mechi’’ from them







Tuesday, October 7, 2025 - A major scandal has hit The Bull, a popular high-end restaurant in Karen owned by Andrew Wakahiu, a former Head of the Presidential Delivery Unit (PDU) under President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration, after reports emerged that several female employees have been quitting due to alleged inappropriate behaviour from the boss.

Insiders claim that Wakahiu has been making unwelcome advances towards female staff, with some allegedly resigning after being pressured to offer “mechi” in exchange for job security or favours.

One former employee described the working environment as toxic and intimidating, saying that many young women joined the restaurant with hope but left emotionally drained and humiliated.

“I’ve shared confessions from my colleague who also quit, as well as my recording and a few screenshots of conversations. Don’t get this twisted kindly,” the victim wrote online, revealing that several other ladies are suffering in silence.

