Scandals rocks The Bull restaurant in Karen owned by UHURU’s man, ANDREW WAKAHIU, as it emerges that female staff members are quitting because of him demanding “Mechi’’ from them

Tuesday, October 7,
2025 - A major scandal
has hit The Bull, a popular high-end restaurant in Karen owned by Andrew Wakahiu, a former
Head of the Presidential
Delivery Unit (PDU) under President
Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration, after reports emerged that
several female employees
have been quitting due
to alleged inappropriate
behaviour from the
boss.
Insiders claim that Wakahiu has been making unwelcome advances
towards female staff, with some allegedly resigning after being pressured to offer “mechi”
in exchange for job security or favours.
One former employee described the working environment as toxic and intimidating,
saying that many young women joined the restaurant with hope but left emotionally drained and humiliated.
“I’ve shared confessions from my colleague who also quit, as well as my recording and a few screenshots of conversations. Don’t get this twisted kindly,” the victim wrote online, revealing that several other ladies are suffering in silence.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments