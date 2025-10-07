Senator ALLAN CHESANG caught in a cheating scandal months after his lavish wedding to billionaire KIPRONO KITONNY’s daughter - He was reportedly doing it in his matrimonial home







Tuesday, October 7, 2025 - Barely months after his star-studded wedding to billionaire Kiprono Kittony’s daughter, flamboyant Trans Nzoia Senator Allan Chesang has found himself entangled in a shocking cheating scandal.

Reports circulating online claim that the youthful legislator cheated on his newly-wed wife at their posh Karen home.

A lady, who sought anonymity, alleged that Chesang invited her to his matrimonial home without his wife’s knowledge, where they allegedly spent intimate moments together.

Chesang has previously been accused of being a notorious womanizer, with several women coming out during his much-publicized wedding to reveal that they had private encounters with him in the past.

The latest allegations have reignited online debate about the Senator’s controversial lifestyle, just months after his high-profile union that was hailed as one of the most glamorous political weddings of the year.





The Kenyan DAILY POST