SARAH MTALII opens up about co-parenting with ex-husband, SIMON KABU, and her hope for a second chance at love after messy divorce - “I believe in marriage”







Thursday, October 2, 2025 - Businesswoman Sarah Mtalii is embracing a new chapter in life with grace and optimism.

In a recent interview, she reflected on her journey of co-parenting with ex-husband Simon Kabu, CEO of Bonfire Adventures, while expressing her desire to remarry.

Despite their public and messy split, Sarah remains a firm believer in love and the institution of marriage.

“I’m praying to God to give me a second chance because I love and believe in marriage.”

“I am hoping my next marriage will be a bed of roses,” she shared.

She praised the co-parenting arrangement she and Kabu have built, noting that their children’s happiness comes first.

“The children live with me during the week, and he has them every other weekend. He’s free to see them anytime,” she explained.

She emphasized that their children have adapted well and continue to thrive and encouraged women in toxic relationships to consider what’s best for their children.

“Children see everything that happens in marriages and remember how parents treat each other,” she said.

