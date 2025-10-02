SARAH MTALII opens up about co-parenting with ex-husband, SIMON KABU, and her hope for a second chance at love after messy divorce - “I believe in marriage”

Thursday, October 2, 2025 - Businesswoman Sarah Mtalii is embracing a new chapter in life with grace and optimism.
In a recent interview, she reflected on her journey of
co-parenting with ex-husband Simon Kabu, CEO of Bonfire Adventures, while
expressing her desire to remarry.
Despite their public and messy split, Sarah remains a firm
believer in love and the institution of marriage.
“I’m praying to God to give me a second chance because I
love and believe in marriage.”
“I am hoping my next marriage will be a bed of roses,” she
shared.
She praised the co-parenting arrangement she and Kabu have
built, noting that their children’s happiness comes first.
“The children live with me during the week, and he has them
every other weekend. He’s free to see them anytime,” she explained.
She emphasized that their children have adapted well and
continue to thrive and encouraged women in toxic relationships to consider
what’s best for their children.
“Children see everything that happens in marriages and
remember how parents treat each other,” she said.
