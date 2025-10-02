City slay queen MERCY MASAI unveils her Mercedes Benz even as she denies being funded by RUTO’s ally, OSCAR SUDI (PHOTO)







Thursday, October 2, 2025 - City slay queen Mercy Masai has set tongues wagging after unveiling her brand-new Mercedes Benz, but not without sparking controversy.

Masai, who is no stranger to gossip headlines, flaunted her sleek ride on social media, leaving her followers drooling.

However, critics were quick to question the source of her sudden wealth, with some accusing her of being bankrolled by Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, a close ally of President William Ruto.

Since the rumours of her dating Sudi began, she has been showcasing an enviable lifestyle of exotic trips, high-end fashion, and now, a luxury car.

See the photo.





