City slay queen MERCY MASAI unveils her Mercedes Benz even as she denies being funded by RUTO’s ally, OSCAR SUDI (PHOTO)

2025 - City slay queen Mercy Masai has set tongues wagging after unveiling
her brand-new Mercedes
Benz, but not without sparking controversy.
Masai, who is no stranger to gossip headlines, flaunted her
sleek ride on social media, leaving her followers drooling.
However, critics were quick to question the source of her
sudden wealth, with some accusing her of being bankrolled by Kapseret MP,
Oscar Sudi, a close ally of President William Ruto.
Since the rumours of her dating Sudi began, she has been
showcasing an enviable lifestyle of exotic trips, high-end fashion, and now, a
luxury car.
