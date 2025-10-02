Kenyan comedian AKUKU DANGER opens up about choosing a childless marriage - “It’s not because I can’t have kids”







Thursday, October 2, 2025 - Popular Kenyan comedian, Mannerson Oduor Ochieng better known as Akuku Danger, has shared the emotional reason behind his decision not to sire children.

In a candid interview with NTV, Akuku explained that although he loves children, he has chosen a childless marriage over his battle with sickle cell anemia to avoid passing the condition to future generations.

“It’s not because I can’t have kids,” he said.

“I choose to live a life where I’m keen on what happens around me.”

His heartfelt honesty has sparked admiration across social media, with fans applauding his courage and selflessness.

Akuku emphasized the importance of genetic screening before starting a family.

“It’s my job to ensure that sickle cell dies with me.”

He revealed that he and his partner had undergone screening but ultimately decided against having children.

“I’ve actually chosen a childless marriage, but I love kids,” he added.

Sickle cell anemia is a hereditary blood disorder that affects the shape and function of red blood cells. Instead of being round and flexible, the cells become rigid and crescent-shaped - like a sickle - making it difficult for them to flow smoothly through blood vessels.

This can lead to painful episodes, fatigue, organ damage and increased risk of infections.

The condition is passed down genetically, meaning a child can inherit it if both parents carry the sickle cell trait.

While there’s no universal cure, early diagnosis and proper management can improve quality of life.

Akuku Danger’s decision to forgo parenthood stems from a desire to prevent future generations from enduring the same challenges he has faced.

His story highlights the importance of awareness, screening, and informed choices when it comes to hereditary conditions.

