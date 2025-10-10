RUTO’s ‘spin doctor’ DENNIS ITUMBI apologizes to victims of abduction during Gen Z protests - “I’m Deeply Sorry”

Friday, October 10, 2025 - Dennis Itumbi, Head of Creative Economy and Special Projects in the Executive Office of the President, has issued a rare public apology to victims of abductions linked to the Gen Z protests of 2024 and 2025.
Speaking on a local podcast on Thursday, October 9th,
2025, Itumbi condemned the abductions and expressed regret over the trauma
endured by those affected.
“I’m deeply sorry for anyone who has undergone an abduction
or illegal arrest,” he said, acknowledging that while some incidents were
misreported as abductions, the experiences remained traumatic.
He cited the case of Billy Mwangi from Embu, who was
abducted but later returned safely.
“All abductions are bad. We wish all abductions to end
because it should not happen to anyone, including my enemy,” he added.
Itumbi also reflected on his own abduction and torture in
the lead-up to the 2022 general elections, saying the ordeal shaped his stance
against enforced disappearances and political intimidation.
His comments have drawn praise from human rights groups and
Kenyans online, who view the apology as a significant gesture from a senior Government
insider.
However, critics argue that apologies must be matched with
accountability and justice for victims who remain missing or traumatized.
The statement comes amid growing pressure on the Government
to address human rights violations and police excesses during the Gen Z
protests.
