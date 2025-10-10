RUTO’s ‘spin doctor’ DENNIS ITUMBI apologizes to victims of abduction during Gen Z protests - “I’m Deeply Sorry”







Friday, October 10, 2025 - Dennis Itumbi, Head of Creative Economy and Special Projects in the Executive Office of the President, has issued a rare public apology to victims of abductions linked to the Gen Z protests of 2024 and 2025.

Speaking on a local podcast on Thursday, October 9th, 2025, Itumbi condemned the abductions and expressed regret over the trauma endured by those affected.

“I’m deeply sorry for anyone who has undergone an abduction or illegal arrest,” he said, acknowledging that while some incidents were misreported as abductions, the experiences remained traumatic.

He cited the case of Billy Mwangi from Embu, who was abducted but later returned safely.

“All abductions are bad. We wish all abductions to end because it should not happen to anyone, including my enemy,” he added.

Itumbi also reflected on his own abduction and torture in the lead-up to the 2022 general elections, saying the ordeal shaped his stance against enforced disappearances and political intimidation.

His comments have drawn praise from human rights groups and Kenyans online, who view the apology as a significant gesture from a senior Government insider.

However, critics argue that apologies must be matched with accountability and justice for victims who remain missing or traumatized.

The statement comes amid growing pressure on the Government to address human rights violations and police excesses during the Gen Z protests.

The Kenyan DAILY POST