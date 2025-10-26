RUTO’s Government reveals vehicle categories exempt from paying toll on Rironi-Nakuru-Mau Summit Superhighway amid backlash







Sunday, October 26, 2025 - Amid growing public criticism over proposed toll charges on the Rironi-Nakuru-Mau Summit Superhighway, the Directorate of Public Private Partnerships (PPP) has announced exemptions for four categories of vehicles.

In a statement issued Sunday, October 26, the directorate confirmed that ambulances, police and military vehicles, and local traffic from communities residing along the 175km corridor will either pay reduced tolls or be fully exempt.

The move comes in response to public uproar following a proposal to charge motorists Ksh8 per kilometre.

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) had earlier disclosed that the expressway would feature eight toll stations under an open tolling system, where drivers pay based on distance travelled.

The toll rate was proposed by the consortium of China Road & Bridge Corporation (CRBC) and the National Social Security Fund (NSSF), selected as the preferred developers.

According to KeNHA, the Evaluation Committee found the CRBC-NSSF proposal aligned with PPP Act Cap 430 and government specifications, including a 1% annual escalation rate on toll fees.

The PPP Directorate emphasized that toll rates will not be fixed but reviewed periodically in line with economic conditions.

It also clarified that tolling applies to new or significantly upgraded highways vital to trade and connectivity.

The superhighway will include 15 interchanges, eight footbridges, 25km of service lanes, eight wildlife crossings, 41 U-turns, 41 underpasses, and 118 bus bays.

Toll proceeds will fund 24-hour patrols, lighting and paramedic services.

Officials maintain that tolling is essential for road maintenance and traffic management, and will help reduce vehicle operating costs while enhancing safety and efficiency.

The Kenyan DAILY POST