Defiant Senator KHALWALE fires warning shot at RUTO over 2027 elections - “Things are going to be difficult for you”







Sunday, October 26, 2025 - Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale has sent a stern warning to President William Ruto over his 2027 re-election bid.

Speaking on Saturday, October 25th, the outspoken United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Senator said the President will soon realize the importance of leaders like him in securing Western Kenya’s support.

“President Ruto, let me tell you, in 2027, things are going to be difficult for you.”

“That is when you will realize you need Khalwale here in Kakamega to succeed.”

“That is when you will know you need Seth Panyako in Malava,” Khalwale stated.

He insisted that his demands for more development projects in the Western region were not linked to any by-election politics but were instead a deserved reward for the support the region gave Ruto in 2022.

“We only want appreciation for the votes we gave the President.”

“Whether we back his candidate or our own, he will still need us in 2027,” he added.

Khalwale also took aim at Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, accusing him of misleading the President about his influence in Kakamega.

“Mudavadi, who is deceiving you that he has influence here, should first prove his strength in Vihiga,” he charged.

Khalwale’s remarks come amid a standoff with the UDA Party, which recently issued him a 14-day ultimatum to explain his open support for a rival candidate in the Malava by-election.

The party’s Disciplinary Committee accused him of disloyalty and gross misconduct for backing DAP-K’s Seth Panyako against the UDA nominee.

Khalwale, however, has remained defiant - campaigning alongside Panyako despite warnings from his party.

The Kenyan DAILY POST