RUTO tours his Koilel farm to check the progress of his cattle- Netizens joke they live better than most Kenyans (PHOTOs)

Saturday, October 11, 2025 - President William Ruto has toured his Koilel farm in Uasin Gishu County to inspect the progress of his high-value livestock, sparking a flurry of reactions online.
Photos shared on social media showed the Head of State
dressed casually as he inspected his prized dairy cattle.
The well-maintained infrastructure at the expansive farm
quickly caught the attention of Kenyans online, many of whom joked that the
President’s cows “live better than most citizens.”
“Those cows have tiled floors and better healthcare than
us,” one user quipped on X (formerly Twitter).
“At this point, I want to be one of Ruto’s cows,” another
added humorously.
Ruto, who has often described farming as his “first love,”
owns several agricultural enterprises focusing on dairy, poultry, and maize
production.
His Koilel farm has become a showcase of modern
agribusiness, frequently attracting delegations and investors keen to learn
from his model.
While supporters praised him for setting a good example for
Kenyan farmers, critics accused him of being “out of touch” with the struggles
of ordinary citizens facing high living costs.
See photos.
